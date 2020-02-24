Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post sales of $87.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $88.07 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $74.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year sales of $295.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.82 million to $296.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $337.82 million, with estimates ranging from $330.38 million to $344.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BNFT shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Benefitfocus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

BNFT opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. Benefitfocus has a 1 year low of $15.85 and a 1 year high of $60.66. The firm has a market cap of $543.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.19.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

