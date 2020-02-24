Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €42.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) has been given a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Befesa and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Befesa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of Befesa stock opened at €30.30 ($35.23) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.46. Befesa has a twelve month low of €26.75 ($31.10) and a twelve month high of €40.70 ($47.33). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €35.39 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 11.72.

Befesa Company Profile

Befesa SA, a services company, offers waste management solutions. It operates through Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services segments. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel; and produces waelz oxide and other metals.

