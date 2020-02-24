Berenberg Bank Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €255.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €255.00 ($296.51) target price from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €312.00 ($362.79) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €256.00 ($297.67) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €241.63 ($280.96).

ETR:MTX opened at €250.40 ($291.16) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of €183.20 ($213.02) and a 1-year high of €289.30 ($336.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €274.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €251.20.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

