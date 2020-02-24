Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€72.10” Price Target for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has been assigned a €72.10 ($83.84) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.96% from the company’s previous close.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €56.57 ($65.78).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA stock opened at €47.76 ($55.53) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.63.

About Fresenius SE & Co KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

