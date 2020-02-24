BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Investec cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Shares of BHP stock opened at $50.41 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $59.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,621,846 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $143,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,353 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 227,166.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 681,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,519,000 after acquiring an additional 681,500 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $24,619,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $19,381,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,988,434 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $218,208,000 after acquiring an additional 325,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

