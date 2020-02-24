Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $336.71 on Monday. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.76 and a 200 day moving average of $270.72.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.99 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

