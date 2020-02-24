Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,358 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Biogen worth $45,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 7.3% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $10.73 on Monday, reaching $325.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,074. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $301.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.69.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.