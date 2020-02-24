BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Analysts at Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $15.63 on Monday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. The firm has a market cap of $319.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.32.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $40,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,512.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $265,687.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,445.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,860 shares of company stock worth $1,735,343. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 582,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 283,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 17,861 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 220,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.61% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

