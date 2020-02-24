BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,364 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.81% of BioTelemetry worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get BioTelemetry alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.86.

Shares of BEAT traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.77. 3,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.87. BioTelemetry Inc has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BioTelemetry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioTelemetry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.