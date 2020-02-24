BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 127,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,388 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.38% of BioTelemetry worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 551,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 145,371 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 165.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 78,765 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,734 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter worth about $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BEAT traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.41. 4,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,602. BioTelemetry Inc has a 52-week low of $37.07 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BEAT shares. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

