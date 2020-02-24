BitBall (BTB) Price Hits $0.0020

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 19.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $266,221.00 and approximately $338,622.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00045065 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00066227 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,634.98 or 1.00315054 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00071398 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000857 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000470 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBall Token Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,124,794 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

