Bitcloud Price Up 1.6% This Week (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 27% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $130,469.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,490,752 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD.

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

