Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.0496 on Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $913,764.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000515 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000179 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

