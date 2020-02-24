Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.08 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $386.80 or 0.03957516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BTC Markets, BiteBTC and Upbit. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $7.08 billion and $4.39 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,769.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.19 or 0.00758654 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00019370 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000366 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,296,250 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

