Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.53 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $136.75 million and approximately $10.53 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00007503 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, Bithumb and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004479 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000872 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Exrates, Kucoin, HitBTC, Bithumb, OKEx, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Huobi, Coinnest, CoinBene, Crex24, Indodax, Gate.io and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

