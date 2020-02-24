Bitcoin Interest Tops One Day Trading Volume of $388.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $277,167.00 and approximately $388.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.45 or 0.00628098 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00102567 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00115289 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002743 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002240 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001415 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bitfinex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

