Bitcoin Planet Market Capitalization Achieves $583.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market capitalization of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $102.72 or 0.01064132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046852 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00023142 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00221404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002193 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00065991 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

