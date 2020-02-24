Bitcoin Red Price Tops $0.0017 (BTCRED)

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Bitcoin Red has a market capitalization of $35,541.00 and approximately $90.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Red has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.59 or 0.02925938 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00231698 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00041785 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00140734 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red’s genesis date was October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

