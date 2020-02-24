Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $277.85 or 0.02881556 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and OKEx. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.08 billion and approximately $2.36 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010376 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227513 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00138615 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,294,190 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Huobi, Indodax, Bibox, Bitrue, Kucoin, Poloniex, WazirX, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Bithumb, Koinex, Coinsquare, Kraken, Korbit, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, SouthXchange, DragonEX, YoBit, CoinEx, IDAX, Upbit, Binance, FCoin, Gate.io, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, OKEx, Hotbit, Coinbit, Altcoin Trader, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Bitkub, HitBTC, Bitbns and MBAex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

