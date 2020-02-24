Bitcoinus Price Down 59.6% This Week (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 59.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $7,058.00 and approximately $1,318.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00046852 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00065991 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000986 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,696.26 or 1.00445868 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00071820 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000847 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000467 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.