BitGreen Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and approximately $66,576.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00002811 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, STEX, Sistemkoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, BitGreen has traded up 43.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008900 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024244 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011158 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.46 or 0.02675057 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002324 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017173 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About BitGreen

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. BitGreen's total supply is 10,356,865 coins. BitGreen's official website is bitg.org. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. BitGreen's official Twitter account

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitGreen Coin Trading

BitGreen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinExchange, STEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

