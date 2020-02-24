BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) PT Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from $44.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a market cap of $743.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

