Blacer Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $201.00 (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. Blacer Coin has a total market cap of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blacer Coin alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00331525 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00021555 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00030847 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000215 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000142 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blacer Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blacer Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blacer Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.