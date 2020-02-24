BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 68.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993,895 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.08% of BlackBerry worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197,529 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,733,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 84,450 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter worth about $20,297,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,795,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 35,008 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 93,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.75 and a beta of 1.80.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

