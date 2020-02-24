BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0357 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $13,531.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025904 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006071 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,794,832 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.