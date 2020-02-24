BLAST Trading Up 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, BLAST has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. BLAST has a market capitalization of $215,264.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000558 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000128 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000106 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,349,848 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.