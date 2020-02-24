Blocknet Price Reaches $2.00 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Blocknet has a market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $29,749.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00020865 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,605,034 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

