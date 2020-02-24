Blockpass 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7,777.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 24th. Blockpass has a market cap of $373,999.00 and $7,777.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockpass token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockpass has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.35 or 0.02845940 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00227506 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00040436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00138211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass was first traded on May 31st, 2018. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

Blockpass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

