Blockport Price Hits $0.0352 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. Blockport has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $6,015.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000367 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Blockport is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockport can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

