BlockStamp Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7,722.00 (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $22.48 million and $7,722.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00008900 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000473 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000588 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000128 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001814 BTC.

BlockStamp Coin Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,782,986 coins and its circulating supply is 26,240,020 coins. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BlockStamp Coin Trading

BlockStamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

