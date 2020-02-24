BLOCKv (VEE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.02 Million

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $4.02 million and approximately $2,925.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.87 or 0.02866431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00227967 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00040920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00138123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

