Bloom (BLT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.04 Million

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 47.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Bloom token can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Upbit, Bibox and IDEX. During the last week, Bloom has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and $2,537.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.95 or 0.02838987 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00225523 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040014 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00138786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex, Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

