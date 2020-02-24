Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,585 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.31% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,435 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,617 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.78. 24,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,031. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 73.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

