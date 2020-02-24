Blue Protocol Price Tops $0.0276 on Top Exchanges (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 411.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0276 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $1,025.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 197.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00047710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.20 or 0.00480571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.69 or 0.06518313 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062120 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00027144 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005233 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

Blue Protocol (BLUE) is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com.

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, IDEX, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

