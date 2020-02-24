Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $197.02 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $148.70 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.91.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

