Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Invests $1.09 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $30.11 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $29.54 and a 1 year high of $30.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.03 and its 200-day moving average is $30.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0468 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

