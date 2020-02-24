Blue Sky Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC owned 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 28,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,047.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,123,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $46.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $48.24.

