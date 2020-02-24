Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WIFI stock opened at $14.39 on Monday. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $655.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.82 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WIFI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

