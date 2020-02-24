Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Position Reduced by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,281 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Boise Cascade worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Boise Cascade by 56.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BCC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Boise Cascade in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Vertical Research cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Shares of NYSE BCC traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,875. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.02 and a beta of 2.13. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

