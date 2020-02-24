BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,016.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 24th. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. BOOM has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $14,016.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.99 or 0.02867430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00227218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00138158 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,334,427 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,065,250 tokens. BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

