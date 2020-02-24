Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 763,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131,114 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $54,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAH. State Street Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,513,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,036 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,710,000 after purchasing an additional 795,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $73.14 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $52.19 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 54.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $3,138,044.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

