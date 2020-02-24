BOScoin Market Cap Tops $3.45 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. One BOScoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00048884 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,238,117,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,400,753 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

