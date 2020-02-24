Boston Beer Company Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $10.75 Per Share (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boston Beer in a report released on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $10.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $319.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s FY2021 earnings at $12.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SAM. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $417.14.

NYSE SAM opened at $396.64 on Monday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $258.34 and a one year high of $444.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $384.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.50, for a total transaction of $4,205,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,936 shares of company stock valued at $32,483,353 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

