Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,593 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Boston Private Financial worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 47.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Boston Private Financial in the third quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Boston Private Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of BPFH opened at $11.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $13.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

