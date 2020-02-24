Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $11,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BXP. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 21.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 22.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 22.2% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Boston Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,194,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in Boston Properties by 3.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 18,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.38.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 96,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.28, for a total value of $13,482,582.56. Also, Director David A. Twardock sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $735,534.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,216,283. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $145.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.74. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.58 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $706.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.15 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

