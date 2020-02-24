Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY):

2/14/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/10/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

2/5/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/31/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $46.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

1/29/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/28/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $57.50 price target on the stock.

1/18/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2020 – Bottomline Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/2/2020 – Bottomline Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.28. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $37.04 and a 52-week high of $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $111.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Bottomline Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin E. Robinson III sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $119,133.72. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $488,434. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,918,000 after acquiring an additional 162,367 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,748,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,904,000 after acquiring an additional 212,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,948,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 970,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,009,000 after acquiring an additional 27,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 813,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

