Bottos Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Bottos has a market cap of $1.93 million and $606,736.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Gate.io, LBank and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00048030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00493202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.96 or 0.06576326 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061999 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027055 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001487 BTC.

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. It launched on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org.

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, Gate.io, BigONE, IDEX, Bibox and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

