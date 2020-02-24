Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,191,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,551,000 after acquiring an additional 444,253 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 16.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,084,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 285.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 123,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $2.38 on Monday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 70,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $833.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $298,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,309.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,815 shares in the company, valued at $11,094,974.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

