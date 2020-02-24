BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of BP Midstream Partners worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPMP. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 274,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BPMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 8.90, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This is an increase from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.45%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

