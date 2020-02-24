BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 148,468 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in BP were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.05.

BP stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.06. The company had a trading volume of 12,344,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,448,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The firm has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. BP had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BP plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.75%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

